Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 7.3% in September

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after buying an additional 106,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6,274.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 121,020 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 168,417 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

