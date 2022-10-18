Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.