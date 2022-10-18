Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Innodata Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of INOD stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Innodata has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

