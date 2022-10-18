Insteel Industries (IIIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $546.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 1.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 15.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

