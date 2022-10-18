Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $502.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $585.00 to $502.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $403.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.77.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Intuit by 2,297.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,238,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

