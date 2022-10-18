Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.7% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

PFE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

