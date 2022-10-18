iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SHYG opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

