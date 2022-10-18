iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEI opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.84 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.62.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

