iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after purchasing an additional 796,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.