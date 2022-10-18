iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 504.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 416,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 998,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 981.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

