iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.18 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

