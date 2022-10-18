iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 14.0% in September

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,475,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

