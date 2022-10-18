iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

IWO stock opened at $212.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

