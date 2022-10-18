iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $368.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

