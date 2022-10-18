iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

TIP opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

