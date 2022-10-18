James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

JRVR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in James River Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in James River Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

