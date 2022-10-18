Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE JHG opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.