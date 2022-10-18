Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for HORIBA in a research note issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for HORIBA’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share.

HORIBA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRIBF opened at $45.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

