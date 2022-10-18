Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HOYA Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of HOYA in a research note issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for HOYA’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Separately, CLSA lowered HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

HOYA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $97.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. HOYA has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $169.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 25.07%.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

