Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Seiko Epson Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a research report issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Seiko Epson’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $6.88 on Monday. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson ( OTCMKTS:SEKEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

(Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.