JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.28.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,995,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $22,736,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

NYSE:JKS opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

