JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,310

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,251.25 ($27.20).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,190 ($26.46) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,290.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,427.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.84 billion and a PE ratio of 611.73. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,846.60 ($22.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.45%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

