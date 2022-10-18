JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 660

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 599.23 ($7.24).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 487.30 ($5.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 479.65. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 464.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

