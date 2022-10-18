JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPM stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

