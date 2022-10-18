JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

