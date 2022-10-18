Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,620

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,240 ($51.23) to GBX 3,620 ($43.74) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 167.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,191 ($14.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of JET opened at GBX 1,354 ($16.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.68. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,130 ($74.07).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

