Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 236.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kadant worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kadant by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Kadant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 64,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant stock opened at $167.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.50.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $221.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.92%. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

