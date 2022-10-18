Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $114.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.42.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

