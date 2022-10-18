Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $316.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

