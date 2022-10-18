Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 61,068,468 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kinross Gold by 149.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,660,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after buying an additional 5,783,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 5,726,419 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

