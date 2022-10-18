Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.30-$5.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.30-5.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 814,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.