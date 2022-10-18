Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $30.07 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after buying an additional 1,325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after purchasing an additional 496,713 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

