Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €129.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Krones in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Krones Stock Down 0.9 %

KRN opened at €93.00 ($94.90) on Friday. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €87.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.22.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

