Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

