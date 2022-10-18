Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Downgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LDSCY. Panmure Gordon downgraded Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Land Securities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $793.33.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Land Securities Group stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

