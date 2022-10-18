Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

