Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.43.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 42.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 51.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

