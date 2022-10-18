Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 1,532 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAK. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,825,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,660,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.81. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.