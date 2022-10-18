Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $164.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.01%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

See Also

