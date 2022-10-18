Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 36,651 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

