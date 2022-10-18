Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Materion worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Materion by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Materion by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

MTRN stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.23. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

