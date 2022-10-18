Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 281 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,433,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $321,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TLT stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.94 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.