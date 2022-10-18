Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 2,924 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

