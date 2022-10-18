Leuthold Group LLC Sells 4,776 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.7 %

DFS stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

