Lipe & Dalton Sells 674 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

