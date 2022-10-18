Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $57,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.31.

LMT opened at $397.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.37. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

