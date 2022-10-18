Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $9.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.85. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.63.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $297.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.61. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

