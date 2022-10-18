Macquarie Lowers Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

