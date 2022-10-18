Macquarie Upgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Australia Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

National Australia Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

