MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of MNSB opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.