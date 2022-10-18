MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Shares of MNSB opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $26.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.10%.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
